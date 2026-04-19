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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen Questionable For Game 1 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury

Grayson Allen (Hamstring) is questionable for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Sunday, April 19. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 14 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Allen put up eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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