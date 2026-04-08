Grayson Allen Questionable April 8 Against Mavericks Due To Quadricep Injury

Allen totaled eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his most recent appearance, a 119-105 loss to the Rockets on April 7. Allen is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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