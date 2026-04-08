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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen Questionable April 8 Against Mavericks Due To Quadricep Injury

Grayson Allen (Quadricep) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 12.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Allen totaled eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his most recent appearance, a 119-105 loss to the Rockets on April 7. Allen is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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