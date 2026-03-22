Grayson Allen DTD For March 22 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury
Grayson Allen (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Raptors are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 16, Allen put up 13 points, one rebound and two assists in a 120-112 loss to the Celtics. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.