Grant Williams Out April 3 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury
Grant Williams (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Friday, April 3. As of Friday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 16 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 2, Williams put up 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 127-107 win over the Suns. Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.