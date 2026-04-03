Grant Williams Out April 3 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on April 2, Williams put up 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 127-107 win over the Suns. Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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