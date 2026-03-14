FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gregory Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies

Gregory Jackson

Memphis Grizzlies • #45 PF

GG Jackson Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Foot Injury

GG Jackson (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Pistons are favored by 16 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Jackson put up 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block in his last game, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12. Jackson is averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gregory Jackson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News