GG Jackson Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Foot Injury

Jackson put up 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block in his last game, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12. Jackson is averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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