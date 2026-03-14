GG Jackson Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Foot Injury
GG Jackson (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Pistons are favored by 16 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Jackson put up 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block in his last game, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12. Jackson is averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.