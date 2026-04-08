GG Jackson Out April 8 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers on April 6, Jackson had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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