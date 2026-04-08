FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gregory Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies

Gregory Jackson

Memphis Grizzlies • #45 PF

GG Jackson Out April 8 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

GG Jackson (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 22.5 with a total of 244.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers on April 6, Jackson had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gregory Jackson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News