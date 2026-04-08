GG Jackson Out April 8 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury
GG Jackson (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 22.5 with a total of 244.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers on April 6, Jackson had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.