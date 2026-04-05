GG Jackson DTD For April 5 Against Bucks Due To Knee Injury
GG Jackson (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Bucks are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Jackson had 30 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.