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Gregory Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies

Gregory Jackson

Memphis Grizzlies • #45 PF

GG Jackson DTD For April 5 Against Bucks Due To Knee Injury

GG Jackson (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Bucks are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Jackson had 30 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gregory Jackson

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