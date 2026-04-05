GG Jackson DTD For April 5 Against Bucks Due To Knee Injury

Jackson had 30 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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