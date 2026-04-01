Gary Payton II Questionable April 1 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury
Gary Payton II (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 29, Payton recorded 16 points, five rebounds and one assist in a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets. Payton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.