Gary Payton II DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 29, Payton posted 16 points, five rebounds and one assist in a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets. Payton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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