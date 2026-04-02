Gary Payton II DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Knee Injury
Gary Payton II (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 29, Payton posted 16 points, five rebounds and one assist in a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets. Payton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.