Garrett Temple Questionable April 1 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury

Temple didn't score in his last action, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31. Temple is averaging 0.7 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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