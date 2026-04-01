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Garrett Temple
Toronto Raptors

Garrett Temple

Toronto Raptors • #17 G

Garrett Temple Questionable April 1 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury

Garrett Temple (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Kings on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday evening, the Raptors are favored by 12.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

Temple didn't score in his last action, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31. Temple is averaging 0.7 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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