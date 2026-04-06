Franz Wagner DTD For April 6 Against Pistons Due To Injury Management Injury

Wagner put up 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5. Wagner is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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