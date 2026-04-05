Evan Mobley Out April 5 Against Pacers Due To Calf Injury

Mobley put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in his last action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Mobley is tops on his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

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