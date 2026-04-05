Evan Mobley Out April 5 Against Pacers Due To Calf Injury
Evan Mobley (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Pacers on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Mobley put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in his last action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Mobley is tops on his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.