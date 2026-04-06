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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Calf Injury

Evan Mobley (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

Mobley tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in his last game, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Mobley paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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