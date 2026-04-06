Evan Mobley DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Calf Injury

Mobley tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in his last game, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Mobley paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

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