Evan Mobley DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Calf Injury
Evan Mobley (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Mobley tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in his last game, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Mobley paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.