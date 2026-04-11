Dyson Daniels Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Toe Injury
Dyson Daniels (Toe) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 243.5.
What It Means
Daniels put up 13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in his last action, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Daniels is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.