Dyson Daniels Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Toe Injury

Daniels put up 13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in his last action, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Daniels is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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