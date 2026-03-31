Duncan Robinson DTD For March 31 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury
Duncan Robinson (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Robinson put up 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.