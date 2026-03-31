Duncan Robinson DTD For March 31 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury

Robinson put up 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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