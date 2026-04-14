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Dru Smith
Miami Heat

Dru Smith

Miami Heat • #12 SG

Dru Smith Out For NBA Play-In Against Hornets Due To Foot Injury

Dru Smith (Foot) is out for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Hornets on Tuesday, April 14. As of Tuesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Smith tallied six points, one assist and two steals in his last game, a 152-136 win over the Wizards on April 4. Smith averaged 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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