Dru Smith DTD For March 14 Against Magic Due To Hip Injury

Smith had nine points, four rebounds and two assists in his last appearance, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12. Smith is averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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