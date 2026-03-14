Dru Smith DTD For March 14 Against Magic Due To Hip Injury
Dru Smith (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Heat are favored by 3.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Smith had nine points, four rebounds and two assists in his last appearance, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12. Smith is averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.