Draymond Green DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury

In his most recent game, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10, Green put up 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

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