FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury

Draymond Green (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Monday, March 16. As of Monday morning, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10, Green put up 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Draymond Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News