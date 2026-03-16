Draymond Green DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury
Draymond Green (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Monday, March 16. As of Monday morning, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10, Green put up 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.