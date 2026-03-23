Drake Powell Out March 23 Against Trail Blazers Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 22, Powell recorded eight points, three rebounds and three assists in a 126-122 loss to the Kings. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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