Drake Powell Out March 23 Against Trail Blazers Due To Knee Injury
Drake Powell (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Monday, March 23. As of Monday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 15.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 22, Powell recorded eight points, three rebounds and three assists in a 126-122 loss to the Kings. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.