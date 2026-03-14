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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell Out March 14 Against 76ers Due To Injury Management Injury

Drake Powell (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Saturday, March 14. As of Friday evening, the 76ers are favored by 9 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

Powell had 11 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12. Powell is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Powell

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