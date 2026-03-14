Drake Powell Out March 14 Against 76ers Due To Injury Management Injury

Powell had 11 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12. Powell is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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