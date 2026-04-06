Donovan Mitchell Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 5, Mitchell posted 38 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per game (27.8), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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