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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Donovan Mitchell (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Mitchell posted 38 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per game (27.8), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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