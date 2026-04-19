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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane DTD For Game 1 Against Pistons (Illness)

Desmond Bane (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Sunday, April 19. As of Sunday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 8.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 17, Bane recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

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