Desmond Bane DTD For Game 1 Against Pistons (Illness)

In his last game on April 17, Bane recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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