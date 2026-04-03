Dejounte Murray Out April 3 Against Kings Due To Achilles Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2, Murray put up nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Murray is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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