Dejounte Murray DTD For April 5 Against Magic Due To Achilles Injury
Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday morning, the Magic are favored by 3 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2, Murray tallied nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Murray is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.