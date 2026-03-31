Dean Wade Out March 31 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Wade had two points, one rebound and one assist. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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