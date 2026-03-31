Dean Wade Out March 31 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Dean Wade (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Lakers are favored by 2 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Wade had two points, one rebound and one assist. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.