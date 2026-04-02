Dean Wade Out April 2 Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury
Dean Wade (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Warriors on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 24, Wade put up two points, one rebound and one assist in a 136-131 win over the Magic. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.