Dean Wade Out April 2 Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 24, Wade put up two points, one rebound and one assist in a 136-131 win over the Magic. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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