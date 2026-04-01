De'Anthony Melton Out April 1 Against Spurs Due To Thumb Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Melton had one rebound, three assists and two steals. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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