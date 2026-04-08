Darius Garland Out April 8 Against Thunder Due To Toe Injury

Last time out on April 7, Garland put up 22 points, one rebound, four assists, one steal and one block in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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