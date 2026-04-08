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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland Out April 8 Against Thunder Due To Toe Injury

Darius Garland (Toe) is out for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 8 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Garland put up 22 points, one rebound, four assists, one steal and one block in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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