Danny Wolf Out March 27 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Wolf totaled nine points and four rebounds. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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