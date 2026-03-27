Danny Wolf Out March 27 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Danny Wolf (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Lakers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Wolf totaled nine points and four rebounds. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.