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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford Out March 13 Against Cavaliers (Rest)

Daniel Gafford (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Gafford recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies. Gafford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Gafford

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