Daniel Gafford Out March 13 Against Cavaliers (Rest)

In his last game on March 12, Gafford recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies. Gafford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

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