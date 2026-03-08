FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg Questionable March 8 Against Raptors Due To Midfoot Injury

Cooper Flagg (Midfoot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Raptors are favored by 9.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Flagg recorded 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in a 120-100 loss to the Celtics. Flagg is tops on his team in both points (20.3 per game) and assists (4.2), and averages 6.5 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Flagg

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News