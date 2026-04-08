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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg DTD For April 8 Against Suns Due To Wrist Injury

Cooper Flagg (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 12.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Flagg recorded 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one block in a 116-103 loss to the Clippers. Flagg paces his team in points per game (21.2), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Flagg

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