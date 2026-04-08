Cooper Flagg DTD For April 8 Against Suns Due To Wrist Injury

In his last game on April 7, Flagg recorded 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one block in a 116-103 loss to the Clippers. Flagg paces his team in points per game (21.2), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

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