Cooper Flagg DTD For April 10 Against Spurs Due To Wrist Injury
Cooper Flagg (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Spurs are favored by 17.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Flagg put up 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 112-107 loss to the Suns. Flagg leads his team in both points (21.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 4.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.