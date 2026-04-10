FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg DTD For April 10 Against Spurs Due To Wrist Injury

Cooper Flagg (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Spurs are favored by 17.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Flagg put up 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 112-107 loss to the Suns. Flagg leads his team in both points (21.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 4.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Flagg

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News