Cooper Flagg DTD For April 10 Against Spurs Due To Wrist Injury

Last time out on April 8, Flagg put up 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 112-107 loss to the Suns. Flagg leads his team in both points (21.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 4.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

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