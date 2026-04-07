Collin Murray-Boyles Questionable April 7 Against Heat Due To Quadricep Injury

In his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5, Murray-Boyles put up 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Murray-Boyles is averaging 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.