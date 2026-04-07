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Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors • #12 PF

Collin Murray-Boyles Questionable April 7 Against Heat Due To Quadricep Injury

Collin Murray-Boyles (Quadricep) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Heat on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Heat are favored by 1 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5, Murray-Boyles put up 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Murray-Boyles is averaging 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Murray-Boyles

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