Collin Murray-Boyles Questionable April 7 Against Heat Due To Quadricep Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles (Quadricep) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Heat on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Heat are favored by 1 with a total of 239.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5, Murray-Boyles put up 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Murray-Boyles is averaging 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.