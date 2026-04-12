Collin Gillespie Questionable April 12 Against Thunder Due To Shoulder Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Gillespie tallied five points, five rebounds and three assists. Gillespie is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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