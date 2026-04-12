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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie Questionable April 12 Against Thunder Due To Shoulder Injury

Collin Gillespie (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 212.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Gillespie tallied five points, five rebounds and three assists. Gillespie is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Gillespie

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