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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Shoulder Injury

Collin Gillespie (Shoulder) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

Gillespie put up five points, five rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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