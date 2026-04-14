Collin Gillespie DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Shoulder Injury
Collin Gillespie (Shoulder) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Gillespie put up five points, five rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.