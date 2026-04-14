Collin Gillespie DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Shoulder Injury

Gillespie put up five points, five rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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