CJ McCollum Questionable April 12 Against Heat (Rest)

In his last game on April 10, McCollum recorded 29 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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