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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum Questionable April 12 Against Heat (Rest)

CJ McCollum (Rest) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, McCollum recorded 29 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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