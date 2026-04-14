Christian Braun DTD For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury
Christian Braun (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Braun posted 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.