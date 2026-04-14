Christian Braun DTD For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 8, Braun posted 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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