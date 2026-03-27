Chet Holmgren Out March 27 Against Bulls Due To Hip Injury

In his last game on March 25, Holmgren recorded 10 points and five rebounds in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Holmgren leads his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

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