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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren Out March 27 Against Bulls Due To Hip Injury

Chet Holmgren (Hip) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Friday, March 27. As of Friday evening, the Thunder are favored by 19.5 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Holmgren recorded 10 points and five rebounds in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Holmgren leads his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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