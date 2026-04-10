Charles Bassey DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 9, Bassey recorded 12 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in a 119-103 loss to the Lakers. Bassey is averaging 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.