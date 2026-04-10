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Charles Bassey
Philadelphia 76ers

Charles Bassey

Philadelphia 76ers • #28 C

Charles Bassey DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

Charles Bassey (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 10.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 9, Bassey recorded 12 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in a 119-103 loss to the Lakers. Bassey is averaging 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Charles Bassey

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