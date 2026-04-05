Cedric Coward DTD For April 5 Against Bucks Due To Back Injury

Coward had 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3. Coward leads his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (5.9), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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