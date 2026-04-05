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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward DTD For April 5 Against Bucks Due To Back Injury

Cedric Coward (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Bucks are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Coward had 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3. Coward leads his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (5.9), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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