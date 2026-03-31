Caris LeVert Questionable March 31 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 114-110 loss to the Thunder on March 30, LeVert totaled 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block. LeVert is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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