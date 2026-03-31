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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert Questionable March 31 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury

Caris LeVert (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 114-110 loss to the Thunder on March 30, LeVert totaled 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block. LeVert is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caris LeVert

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