Caris LeVert Questionable April 6 Against Magic Due To Injury Management Injury
Caris LeVert (Injury Management) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 223.5.
What It Means
LeVert totaled seven points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4. LeVert is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.