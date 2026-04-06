Caris LeVert Questionable April 6 Against Magic Due To Injury Management Injury

LeVert totaled seven points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4. LeVert is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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