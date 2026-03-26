Caris LeVert Out March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury

LeVert had four points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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