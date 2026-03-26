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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert Out March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury

Caris LeVert (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 4 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

LeVert had four points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caris LeVert

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