FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson DTD For March 11 Against Rockets Due To Back Injury

Cameron Johnson (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Johnson recorded six points, three rebounds and one assist in a 129-126 loss to the Thunder. Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cameron Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News