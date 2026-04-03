Cam Spencer Out April 3 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury
Cam Spencer (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Raptors are favored by 13 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1, Spencer totaled 10 points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.