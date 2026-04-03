Cam Spencer Out April 3 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury

In his last appearance, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1, Spencer totaled 10 points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

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