FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer Out April 3 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury

Cam Spencer (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Raptors are favored by 13 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1, Spencer totaled 10 points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Spencer

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News