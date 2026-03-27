Bryce McGowens DTD For March 27 Against Raptors Due To Toe Injury

Last time out on March 8, McGowens recorded four points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in a 138-118 win over the Wizards. McGowens is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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