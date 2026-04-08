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Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams DTD For April 8 Against Suns (Illness)

Brandon Williams (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Suns are favored by 10.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Williams had 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals. Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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