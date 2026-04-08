Brandon Williams DTD For April 8 Against Suns (Illness)

In his last action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Williams had 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals. Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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