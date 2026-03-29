Bilal Coulibaly Questionable March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Heel Injury

Coulibaly had 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block in his most recent action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Coulibaly is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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