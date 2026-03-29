Bilal Coulibaly Questionable March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Heel Injury
Bilal Coulibaly (Heel) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Coulibaly had 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block in his most recent action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Coulibaly is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.