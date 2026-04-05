Bilal Coulibaly Questionable April 5 Against Nets Due To Heel Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4, Coulibaly totaled 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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